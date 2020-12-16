Pioneer QB Marburger in Top 10 For Mr. Texas Football Honor

MISSION - Sharyland Pioneer QB Eddie Lee Marburger has been shattering the passing records in the Rio Grande Valley over the last two seasons. On Tuesday Dave Campbell's Texas Football named Marburger a finalist for the highest honor for a high school football player in the state of Texas.

Marburger would be just the second Rio Grande Valley QB to win the award after Landry Gilpin of Mission Veterans won the honor in 2018.

Marburger is up against some of the state's best players listed below.

QB Conner Weigman, Bridgeland, QB Andrew Body, Corpus Christi Miller, ATH JaTavion Sanders, Denton Ryan, QB Garrett Nussmeier, Flower Mound Marcus, QB Dematrius Davis, Galena Park North Shore, RB Jordan Jenkins, Lindale, ATH Roddrell Freeman, Mart, DT Ed Bobino, Huntsville, RB Jonathon Brooks, Hallettsville

So far in 2020, Marburger has thrown 21 touchdown passes with 2,055 passing yards while rushing for 740 yards and 16 touchdowns in just six games. The Diamondbacks will compete in the Area Round on Friday night against Marble Falls