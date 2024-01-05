x

Plane that took off from Brownsville crashes in Mexico, leaving four dead

1 hour 46 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, January 05 2024 Jan 5, 2024 January 05, 2024 5:16 PM January 05, 2024 in News - Local
A PA-46 model plane, similar to the one that crashed in the Mexican state of Coahuila on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

Four people are dead after a plane that took off the Brownsville airport crashed near an airport in the Mexican state of Coahuila, according to a news release.

The aircraft, a PA-46 model with the registration number N-6074-A, crashed at around noon near the Plan de Guadalupe International Airport in the state of Coahuila, according to a news release from the state undersecretary of civil protection.

The flight tracking website FlightAware shows the plane took off from the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport Friday at around 8 a.m. It stopped at the Matamoros international airport with a final destination of Saltillo, a city in Coahuila.

Three woman and one man died in the crash, according to the news release. No other injuries were reported. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

