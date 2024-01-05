Plane that took off from Brownsville crashes in Mexico, leaving four dead
Four people are dead after a plane that took off the Brownsville airport crashed near an airport in the Mexican state of Coahuila, according to a news release.
The aircraft, a PA-46 model with the registration number N-6074-A, crashed at around noon near the Plan de Guadalupe International Airport in the state of Coahuila, according to a news release from the state undersecretary of civil protection.
The flight tracking website FlightAware shows the plane took off from the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport Friday at around 8 a.m. It stopped at the Matamoros international airport with a final destination of Saltillo, a city in Coahuila.
Three woman and one man died in the crash, according to the news release. No other injuries were reported.
