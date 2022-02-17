Plant found in Rio Grande Valley being considered for endangered species status

A rare plant that can be found in the Rio Grande Valley is now being considered for endangered species status.

Between Starr and Zapata counties, experts have identified 671 acres where the prostrate milkweed grows.

"You have plants that occur in Starr County that don't occur anywhere else in the United States," said Joey Santore, a Chicago native and self-taught botanist who often visits the Valley for his video series, ‘Crime Pays, but Botany Doesn’t.’

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to list the prostrate milkweed, a host plant for the struggling Monarch Butterfly, as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

"I mean these are tough plants," Santore said. "They're tough in terms of dealing with drought and lack of nutrients, but they're not tough when it comes to being scraped away by humans."

The prostrate milkweed is at risk from growth, but also public workers. Santore says he's seen county workers mow them down.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife service says "border security enforcement" and the spread of the invasive buffelgrass has also hurt the plant.

"These are things that all Texans should be proud of and know about and care about," Santore said. "You've got this thing that only grows in this part of the United States."

If approved, the endangered species law could limit future construction.

Public comments are being accepted until April 18.