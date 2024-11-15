Playoff Game of the Week Preview: Sharyland vs. Mercedes

It's a regular season rematch to open up the playoffs: Mercedes Tigers vs. Sharyland Rattlers.

Both schools are back in the playoffs after missing out on a playoff spot last year.

"Sharyland is very explosive Coach Krell does a great job over there," Mercedes head coach Roger Adame said. "They got a lot of explosive weapons."

"Mercedes is play very well lately I know it's a band new team," Sharyland head coach Craig Krell said of the Tigers. "So, working hard just like we did the first time around."

Offense is the name of the game in this one.

During the regular season, these two battled in an offensive showcase that Sharyland won 56-40.

"I always think it's hard to beat a team twice, especially at their place," Krell added. "So, we're going into this like this is not going to be an easy game."

"(They're) definitely going to be a tough opponent," Sharyland senior defensive lineman Adriel Vergas said. "Last time, we didn't win by a lot. This time it's going to be even bigger stakes, but we beat them once we can do it again."

Now, Mercedes is coming off of their fourth straight win.

Their offense is averaging just over 46 points per game over that span.

"Midseason we didn't really have the players in the position they were supposed to be in," Mercedes junior right tackle Eddie Ramirez explained of how the offense evolved this year. "We were still finding out the key players, but I think we got them set now."

"We found some explosive players here and there. Aaron (Cortez) taking the reins at quarterback, he's come a long way," Adame said of his QB. "Being the full-time starter halfway through the season has really helped him with all those reps."

The two teams will face off at 7:00 p.m. in Mercedes at Tiger Stadium on Friday night. The winner claims a bi-district title and advances to the area round, with the loser eliminated from postseason contention.