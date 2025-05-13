Playroom available to patients at STHS Children's hospital in Edinburg
The KRGV Cares Closet campaign is working to make a child's hospital stay more comfortable and making it easier on the kids.
South Texas Health System Children's Hospital Playroom Coordinator Melly Segovia speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza of the benefits the playroom has had during a child's hospital stay.
To donate to the KRGV Cares Closet, click here.
