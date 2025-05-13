x

Playroom available to patients at STHS Children's hospital in Edinburg

Playroom available to patients at STHS Children's hospital in Edinburg
4 hours 38 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, May 13 2025 May 13, 2025 May 13, 2025 3:07 PM May 13, 2025 in News - Local

The KRGV Cares Closet campaign is working to make a child's hospital stay more comfortable and making it easier on the kids.

South Texas Health System Children's Hospital Playroom Coordinator Melly Segovia speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza of the benefits the playroom has had during a child's hospital stay.

To donate to the KRGV Cares Closet, click here.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days