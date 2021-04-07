Point Isabel ISD helps vaccinate community against COVID-19

Over the last two months, the Point Isabel Independent School District has held several COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

During the first clinic held on February 4, the district administered 300 doses to community members, a small step towards a growing campaign.

On Wednesday, with help from the National Guard, the district administered more than double their previous record.

The increase in doses came as eligibility rules expanded across the state.

Point Isabel ISD used fields behind schools to line vehicles up and school gyms to vaccinate and hold people for observation.

School Board President for Point Isabel ISD Jimmy Vela said the growing clinics have been popular with coastal Cameron County residents.

“We’re providing the facility,” Vela said. “That partnership has made it just that much easier and a lot easier for our community to access.”

With each clinic growing clinic seen as a success, the district is ready to help more people get protected against the virus.