Point Isabel ISD offering counseling services to students impacted by tornado

More than a week after a deadly tornado in Laguna Heights, dozens of families continue to recover.

Many of those families have young children who attend Point Isabel Independent School District.

The Urrutia family's home is among the dozens damaged by the EF-1 tornado that tore through Laguna Heights.

The shingles of the roof torn right off, exposing parts of the wood frame. A hole was left in one corner of the roof. A sophomore at Port Isabel Early College High School, Keymy Urrutia, 16, vividly remembers the moment the tornado touched down.

"We just felt the house go up a bit and then just went back down. But I still felt the tornado shaking the house," Urrutia said.

Urrutia was home with her entire family at the time. She says windows of the home broke when the house shook.

The family of six is living with other relatives until their home is repaired. More than a week later, Urrutia is having trouble getting what happened that night out of her mind.

"We ran to my dads' room to make sure he was ok because my dads paralyzed from the waist down," Urrutia said. "My little sister was crying. My dad was panicking. My mom started to panic too, and then I was just having a panic attack at that time too."

The rain that came along with the storm got into the home, their furniture and floors were damaged.

Point Isabel ISD is trying to help their students in any way they can.

They're offering counseling to those who are having trouble coming to terms with that scary night.

Port Isabel Early College High School Principal Rocio Ramos says students who were not affected are also stepping up to help their classmates

"Some students were too shy to even mention that they were impacted. That they didn't have a home, that they were living in a condo, or they had to live with a family member," Ramos said. "It was very rewarding to see our students helping each other. They don't have much, but they're able and willing to give to those that really need it at this time."

Point Isabel ISD says the district has been receiving donations from the community to help students and their families.

Anyone wishing to donate can drop off items in person at Port Isabel Early College High School.

Watch the video above for the full story.