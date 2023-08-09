Point Isabel ISD receives donation for tornado victims

Point Isabel Independent School District got a $9,000 donation to help storm victims at their district.

The donation came from The Brownsville and Rio Grande International Railway.

"I saw the needs. I drove through it when that happened, so I was able to relate and what they were going through. So it was the right thing to do for the community that we serve," Brownsville and Rio Grande International Railway President Shariff Gonnella said.

If anyone would like to donate clothes or school supplies to tornado victims at Point Isabel ISD can drop them off at the district's main office.