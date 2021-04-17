Point Isabel ISD receives funding from Elon Musk Foundation

Photo Credit: MGN Online/ ZUMA

More than two weeks after he tweeted a promise to donate $20 million to Cameron County schools, the Point Isabel Independent School District announced they’ve received funding from the Elon Musk Foundation.

“We look forward to the impact this donation will have in enhancing our CTE programs,” district Superintendent Teri A. Capistran said in a Friday social media post. “Tarpon Nation is delighted to be part of the journey of space exploration and innovation that Space X will bring to our students.”

The post did not say how much money was donated to the district.

On March 30, Musk tweeted he would be donating $20 million to schools in Cameron County and $10 million to the city of Brownsville for downtown revitalization. Musk did not provide further details.

Point Isabel is the only Cameron County school district that has announced they received founding from the foundation and the city of Brownsville also hasn’t publicly stated if they received the donation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says he's donating millions to Cameron County schools, city of Brownsville