Police: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting at Harlingen convenience store

One person is dead and two others have been hospitalized after a shooting at the Stripes convenience store located at west Tyler and the frontage road in Harlingen Friday morning, according to Sgt. Larry Moore with the Harlingen Police Department.

No one is in custody at this time, Moore said.

Moore said police are gathering witnesses as they continue to investigate.

The crime scene has been extended to the Blue Wave car wash that is next door to the Stripes gas station.

The FBI, Harlingen police and firefighters, and representatives from the Cameron County District Attorney's office were spotted at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.