Police: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting in Harlingen, suspect on the run

2 hours 4 seconds ago Wednesday, October 06 2021 Oct 6, 2021 October 06, 2021 9:24 PM October 06, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Staff

One man is dead, and two others were hospitalized after a shooting at the Sunshine Village Apartment Complex in Harlingen Wednesday night.

Harlingen Police Commander John Parish said multiple shots were fired and one suspect is on the run.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

