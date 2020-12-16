Police: 16-year-old boy charged with capital murder after Brownsville stabbing

A 63-year-old woman died Monday after a stabbing in Brownsville.

At about 8:59 p.m. Monday, police officers responded to a stabbing on the 4200 block of Boca Chica Boulevard, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Officers found 63-year-old Maria Esparza dead at the scene.

After investigating the stabbing, officers arrested a 16-year-old boy and charged him with capital murder.