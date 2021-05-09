Police: 2 dead after car crash in Harlingen
Two people died overnight after a car crash in Harlingen; officials said a total of four people were involved.
At approximately midnight on Sunday, the Harlingen Police Department responded to a car crash at the intersection of east Harrison Avenue and 6 Street, according to a news release.
A preliminary investigation indicates a white 2003 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup traveling westbound collided with a white 2011 Buick Regal passenger car traveling southbound.
Three people were traveling in the Buick Regal; officials said the adult male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the two passengers, an adult female and a 10-year-old boy, were transported to a hospital where the child was pronounced dead.
The male driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was transported to the hospital but was later released.
No charges have been filed; the crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
