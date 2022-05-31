Police: 2 hospitalized, 3 in custody following motorcycle crash in Harlingen
Two people have been hospitalized and three are in custody following a motorcycle crash in Harlingen Tuesday morning.
The crash involved a motorcycle and SUV, and happened on South Business 77 near Ed Carey Drive.
Police say the motorcycle driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver and passengers of the other vehicle fled the scene on foot, but are now in custody.
