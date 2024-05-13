Eyewitness speaks out after deadly Brownsville Public Library shooting

A woman, who was inside the Brownsville Public Library when a man was shot and killed, describes what she witnessed.

"I've been having like kind of, not nightmares, but I sleep, and I keep thinking back of just me running as fast as I can," eyewitness Leslie Garcia said.

The shooting happened on Saturday when 33-year-old Humberto Paz got into an argument with 71-year-old Vahid Khaledi. Paz then allegedly shot Khaledi in the head, killing him.

Garcia said she was at the library tutoring a student when the shooting happened. She describes the scene as something out of a movie.

"I was having an anxiety attack, I don't even know how I dialed my phone to call for my family to come," Garcia said.

Garcia says the library staff evacuated everyone, and she remembers hearing screams and cries as police stormed the building.

"Right away, everybody was out there. So I just saw like policemen running in with rifles and stuff. It was pretty scary. I've never seen anything like that. It's just like in movies," Garcia said.

She says she will be seeking counseling to help her get through what she saw.