x

Police: 20-year-old man dead after crashing motorcycle, falling off Pharr interchange

6 hours 44 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, January 04 2021 Jan 4, 2021 January 04, 2021 11:42 AM January 04, 2021 in News - Local

A 20-year-old man died after a motorcycle crash Sunday on the Pharr interchange.

The man was thrown from his motorcycle and fell from the interchange Sunday night, according to Pharr Deputy Police Chief Michael Mendoza.

He landed on a nearby street and later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Watch the video for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days