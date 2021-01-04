Police: 20-year-old man dead after crashing motorcycle, falling off Pharr interchange
A 20-year-old man died after a motorcycle crash Sunday on the Pharr interchange.
The man was thrown from his motorcycle and fell from the interchange Sunday night, according to Pharr Deputy Police Chief Michael Mendoza.
He landed on a nearby street and later died.
The crash remains under investigation.
Watch the video for the full story.
