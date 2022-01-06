Police: 26-year-old woman dies after crash in Brownsville
A 26-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Brownsville on Wednesday, according to Brownsville Police Department spokesperson Martin Sandoval.
The vehicle driven by Kenia Gomez was hit by a white Ford pickup truck while traveling south of Billy Mitchell Avenue. Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Thursday news release.
The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, the release stated.
The crash remains under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County Thursday COVID-19 report
-
Man charged with murder in connection with deadly Mission shooting
-
Dia de Reyes marks a sweet tradition in Hispanic culture
-
Man charged with murder in connection with deadly Mission shooting
-
Gov. Abbott set to make announcement at Hispanic Leadership Summit in McAllen