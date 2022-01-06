Police: 26-year-old woman dies after crash in Brownsville

A 26-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Brownsville on Wednesday, according to Brownsville Police Department spokesperson Martin Sandoval.

The vehicle driven by Kenia Gomez was hit by a white Ford pickup truck while traveling south of Billy Mitchell Avenue. Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Thursday news release.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, the release stated.

The crash remains under investigation.