Police: 3 people arrested, narcotics seized after search warrant executed at Harlingen home

(Photo credit: Harlingen Police Department)

Harlingen police arrested three people and seized narcotics while executing a search warrant at a home on Friday.

The Harlingen Police Department's SWAT and OCU investigators executed the search warrant on a home located on the 500 block of West Polk St at about 9 a.m.

Police say they arrested three people on varying charges and seized narcotics from the home.

The search warrant stemmed from complaints that had been received in reference to prostitution and narcotics from the location, according to a news release.