Police: 3 suspects detained after drive-by shooting in Starr County

8 hours 25 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, April 18 2022 Apr 18, 2022 April 18, 2022 9:31 AM April 18, 2022 in News - Local

Rio Grande City police say three suspects have been detained after a drive-by shooting in the Los Trevinos area Sunday night. 

As of Sunday night, no suspects had been charged. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call RGC Crime Stoppers at 956-487-8477.

