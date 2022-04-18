Police: 3 suspects detained after drive-by shooting in Starr County
Rio Grande City police say three suspects have been detained after a drive-by shooting in the Los Trevinos area Sunday night.
As of Sunday night, no suspects had been charged.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call RGC Crime Stoppers at 956-487-8477.
