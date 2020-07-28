Police: 82-year-old man died after falling off ladder

ALTON — An 82-year-old man died Tuesday after falling off a ladder, according to the Alton Police Department.

At 11:11 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a 911 call at La India Restaurant and Bakery, 3315 E. Main Ave., according to a news release from the police department.

Officers found 82-year-old Juan M. Valadez unresponsive.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that Mr. Valadez had fallen from a ladder that was on the exterior wall of the business," according to the news release.

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Place 1 Justice of the Peace Luis Garza declared Valadez dead and ordered an autopsy.