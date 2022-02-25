Police: Alamo teen in custody after attacking ex-girlfriend's boyfriend outside IHOP restaurant

Aaron Rivas. Photo credit: Edinburg Police Department

A 17-year-old teen from Alamo was arrested after police said he attacked his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend outside an IHOP restaurant early Friday morning.

Police responded to the IHOP restaurant on the 500 block of E. Trenton Road shortly before 1:45 a.m. where they found a 19-year-old man with multiple stab wounds lying on the floor, according to a news release from the Edinburg Police Department.

The victim’s girlfriend told investigators the suspect was her ex-boyfriend, Aaron Rivas, the release stated.

“During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Rivas attacked the couple and that the male victim had managed to get away from Rivas by running into a nearby empty field,” the release stated. “Rivas then jumped into the victim's car and attempted to run him over with the vehicle. The 19-year-old victim was able to make it to the restaurant, where he and his girlfriend waited for officers to arrive.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition, the release stated.

Rivas crashed the victim’s car and fled from the scene. He was later found in Alamo, where police there detained him until Edinburg detectives took him into custody.

Rivas was arraigned on three counts of aggravated assault and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $200,000