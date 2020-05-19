Police arrest Edinburg man accused of hiding cameras in bathroom

Aziz Abraham Quenun, 23, of Edinburg is charged with four counts of invasive visual recording, a state jail felony. (Photo courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.)

A man accused of hiding cameras in a bathroom and a bedroom was arrested by the Edinburg Police Department last week.

At about 9:33 p.m. on Thursday, police officers responded to a call about a man "recording a juvenile in the restroom," according to Edinburg Municipal Court records.

Witnesses said Aziz Abraham Quenun, 23, of Edinburg had recorded a girl taking a shower.

Quenun had secretly recorded the girl for years, placing hidden cameras in a portable speaker in the bathroom and inside an electrical outlet in a bedroom, according to court records.

Quenun is charged with four counts of invasive visual recording, a state jail felony.

Court records don't list an attorney for Quenun, who remained at the Hidalgo County jail on Tuesday morning and couldn't be reached for comment.