Police: Brownsville driver claims responsibility in deadly Kingsville crash

A Brownsville man has identified himself as the driver involved in a deadly Kingsville crash and is cooperating with police in their investigation, the Kingsville Police Department said Thursday. The crash killed 46-year-old Jonathan Limas of Weslaco. Photo credit: Kingsville Police Department

A Brownsville man has identified himself as the driver involved in a deadly Kingsville crash and is cooperating with police, according to a news release from the Kingsville Police Department.

Kingsville police say the 26-year-old Hispanic man from Brownsville reported to the police department with his attorney on Wednesday.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

The man, who has not been identified by name, told investigators on Sept. 28, he was towing a trailer northbound on Highway 77 when the trailer got loose, crossed over into a southbound lane and struck a truck.

The truck flipped over and ejected the driver, identified as 46-year-old Jonathan Limas of Weslaco. Limas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Channel 5 News spoke to the family of Limas after the crash, who urged the then-unknown driver to “do the right thing” and turn themselves in.

The Kingsville Police Department said detectives will present the case to the District Attorney’s office for review.

Kingsville police reminds drivers that leaving the scene of an accident involving death or serious injury is a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in state prison.