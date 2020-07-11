Police chief: 2 officers shot and killed in south McAllen

McAllen police Chief Victor Rodriguez announced Saturday that two McAllen police officers were shot and killed in south McAllen.

Officer Edelmiro Garza Jr. and Officer Ismael Chavez died in the line of duty Saturday, according to Rodriguez.

Garza was an officer for about nine years and Chavez was an officer for about two and a half years, Rodriguez added.

The officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call near the area of Los Encinos Pool, according to Rodriguez.

The officers approached a home. When they reached the door, the officers were immediately shot, Rodriguez said.

Officers nearby, who were doing a routine check, saw the officers were down – it was the first time the McAllen Police Department learned of the situation.

“The officers did not draw their weapon, did not fire, did not stand a chance,” Rodriguez said.

The man who shot and killed the officers – before killing himself – had previously been arrested on drunken driving and assault charges.

See below for the news conference held by police Chief Victor Rodriguez: