Police chief: Two juveniles in custody in connection with shooting death of Elsa teen

Two juveniles were arrested in connection with the November 2022 shooting death of a teenager, the Elsa police chief confirmed Thursday to Channel 5 News.

The body of 17-year-old Gianni Ruiz was discovered at the 300 block of West 3rd Street by officers with the Elsa Police Department who responded to a report of shots fired at the location.

Elsa police Chief Robert McGinnis previously said the shooting was targeted.

McGinnis said more information will be released Friday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.