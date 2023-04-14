Police chief: Two juveniles in custody in connection with shooting death of Elsa teen
Two juveniles were arrested in connection with the November 2022 shooting death of a teenager, the Elsa police chief confirmed Thursday to Channel 5 News.
The body of 17-year-old Gianni Ruiz was discovered at the 300 block of West 3rd Street by officers with the Elsa Police Department who responded to a report of shots fired at the location.
RELATED STORY: EXCLUSIVE: Family seeks answers in fatal shooting of Elsa teen
Elsa police Chief Robert McGinnis previously said the shooting was targeted.
McGinnis said more information will be released Friday.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Two suspects in custody in connection with death of Elsa teen
-
Heart of the Valley: Valley organization aims to raise awareness on type...
-
Edinburg breaks ground on new affordable housing complex
-
Boys and Girls Club of the RGV receives $3 million grant
-
Ceremonial groundbreaking held for Taylor Road expansion project