Police chief: Woman dead, man detained in Alamo

A woman is dead and a man has been detained after Alamo police responded to a stabbing call in Alamo Thursday evening, Alamo police Chief Richard Ozuna said.

Ozuna says officers responded to a call regarding a stabbing.

One woman is dead and a man has been detained, Ozuna said.

Video shows multiple police units on the scene near Cesar Chavez and Frontage Road in Alamo.

