Police chief: Woman dead, man detained in Alamo
A woman is dead and a man has been detained after Alamo police responded to a stabbing call in Alamo Thursday evening, Alamo police Chief Richard Ozuna said.
Ozuna says officers responded to a call regarding a stabbing.
One woman is dead and a man has been detained, Ozuna said.
Video shows multiple police units on the scene near Cesar Chavez and Frontage Road in Alamo.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Lack of immigration reform overwhelming detention facilities, Cornyn says
-
Biden blames previous administration for migrant surge
-
Police chief: Woman dead, man detained in Alamo
-
Save Our Seniors initiative in underway in Hidalgo County— Guard to help...
-
LNG companies look to build terminals at Port of Brownsville