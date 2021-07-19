Police chief: Woman dead, man injured after ATV crash in Pharr

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information from the Pharr Police Department.

A woman died and a man was injured in an ATV crash in Pharr Sunday night, according to Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey.

Pharr police say they responded to a canal bank north of 600 E. Las Milpas Road around 8:30 p.m. regarding an ATV accident involving two riders, according to a news release.

Police say a 22-year-old man was driving the ATV with a 22-year-old woman seated behind him when he lost control and fell into the canal, which is about 15 to 20 feet deep.

The man suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The woman died at the scene, Pharr police said. Her family members have been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say additional information will be released at a later time.