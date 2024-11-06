Police confirm one person dead, another injured in McAllen motel
One man is dead, and a woman required medical assistance at a McAllen motel, according to police.
McAllen police spokesman Sgt. John Saenz confirmed to Channel 5 News that police were at the Aloha Inn Motel on the 300 block of Business 83 near a motel after a call came in Monday at around noon regarding two individuals needing “medical help.”
Additional details were not immediately provided.
Check back for updates.
