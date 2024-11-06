x

Police confirm one person dead, another injured in McAllen motel

1 day 20 hours 22 minutes ago Monday, November 04 2024 Nov 4, 2024 November 04, 2024 1:20 PM November 04, 2024 in News - Local

One man is dead, and a woman required medical assistance at a McAllen motel, according to police.

McAllen police spokesman Sgt. John Saenz confirmed to Channel 5 News that police were at the Aloha Inn Motel on the 300 block of Business 83 near a motel after a call came in Monday at around noon regarding two individuals needing “medical help.”

Additional details were not immediately provided.  

