Police confirm one person dead, another injured in McAllen motel

One man is dead, and a woman required medical assistance at a McAllen motel, according to police.

McAllen police spokesman Sgt. John Saenz confirmed to Channel 5 News that police were at the Aloha Inn Motel on the 300 block of Business 83 near a motel after a call came in Monday at around noon regarding two individuals needing “medical help.”

Additional details were not immediately provided.

Check back for updates.