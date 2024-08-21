Police: Deadly Alamo shooting believed to be gang-related, 2 in custody

Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Alamo that left one person dead.

Alamo Police Department Public Information Officer Jacob Garcia said the shooting may be gang and narcotic related.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday at around 11:40 p.m. at a McDonald's parking lot, located at 1018 West Frontage Road.

Garcia said when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the male victim with three gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim's body was found at the 700 block of North Alamo Road. Garcia said he attempted to walk away from the shooting.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garcia said hours later, a woman turned herself into police custody. She identified herself as the driver of one of the two vehicles involved in the shooting.

According to Garcia, the unidentified woman told Alamo police investigators the gunman was staying at a residence at the 600 block of North 19th Street.

"The residence is familiar to investigators due to the reason of them being led out there before with a homicide that took place back in July. It's a gang-related residence," Garcia said.

He said officers took the gunman into custody without further incident.

Garcia said they are continuing to work on identifying the other two suspects involved in the shooting and the second suspect vehicle, and a motive into the shooting could be gang and narcotic related.

He said because the investigation is still ongoing, police will not be releasing any information on the identities of the victim or the two suspects arrested.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Alamo Police Department at 956-787-1454 or Alamo Crime Stoppers at 956-638-1560.