Police: Delivery driver found dead in semi-truck in McAllen, foul play not expected

KRGV photo

A man was found dead in a semi-truck in McAllen Wednesday morning, according to Lt. Joel Morales, a spokesperson for the McAllen Police Department.

Police responded to a semi-truck parked on the 2500 block of West Military Highway and found a 65-year-old man dead in the cab part of the semi-truck. Police say the man was a delivery driver.

The man's death appears to be related to medical reasons, Morales said.

A justice of the peace did not order an autopsy and foul play is not expected at this time.

The man's death remains under investigation.