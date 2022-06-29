x

Police: Delivery driver found dead in semi-truck in McAllen, foul play not expected

2 hours 9 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, June 29 2022 Jun 29, 2022 June 29, 2022 1:22 PM June 29, 2022 in News - Local
By: Allysa Cole
KRGV photo

A man was found dead in a semi-truck in McAllen Wednesday morning, according to Lt. Joel Morales, a spokesperson for the McAllen Police Department. 

Police responded to a semi-truck parked on the 2500 block of West Military Highway and found a 65-year-old man dead in the cab part of the semi-truck. Police say the man was a delivery driver. 

The man's death appears to be related to medical reasons, Morales said. 

A justice of the peace did not order an autopsy and foul play is not expected at this time. 

The man's death remains under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days