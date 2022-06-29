Police: Delivery driver found dead in semi-truck in McAllen, foul play not expected
A man was found dead in a semi-truck in McAllen Wednesday morning, according to Lt. Joel Morales, a spokesperson for the McAllen Police Department.
Police responded to a semi-truck parked on the 2500 block of West Military Highway and found a 65-year-old man dead in the cab part of the semi-truck. Police say the man was a delivery driver.
The man's death appears to be related to medical reasons, Morales said.
A justice of the peace did not order an autopsy and foul play is not expected at this time.
The man's death remains under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
One dead, three hospitalized in Hidalgo County crash
-
DPS: un muerto, tres hospitalizados después de un accidente de volcadura al...
-
Harlingen family's home damaged after catching fire
-
Man pleads not guilty in 2015 Palmview capital murder trial
-
Vigil held in San Antonio for migrants in human smuggling tragedy