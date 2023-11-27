Police: Edcouch-Elsa student detained after making social media threat against district

A juvenile student has been detained for making a threat against Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District on social media, according to the Elsa Police Department.

Elsa police collaborated with the district and initiated an investigation after receiving information about the threat that was made at around 6 a.m. Monday.

Law enforcement was able to identify a 14-year-old female freshman as the person responsible for the threat. Officers engaged with the student, who admitted to posting the threat on her social media account.

The student was transferred to Hidalgo County Juvenile Detention.