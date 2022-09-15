Police: Edinburg woman killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in McAllen

An Edinburg woman died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in McAllen Thursday morning.

At 7:15 a.m., McAllen police responded to the area of Monte Cristo Road and Ware Road regarding a collision between a gray truck and a tractor-trailer, according to a spokesperson for the McAllen Police Department.

Police say the driver of the gray truck, identified as Norma Edith Celestino, 31, of Edinburg, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger of the gray truck was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer remained at the scene.

Police say no charges have been filed as the crash remains under investigation.