Police: Female runner struck by vehicle in McAllen

A female runner was struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning, according to the McAllen Police Department.

Police responded to the auto-pedestrian accident in the area of North Bentsen and Pecan Boulevard.

McAllen Police Department spokesperson Sgt. John Saenz said the woman was jogging in the area when she was struck by the vehicle.

Saenz said the female was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the driver stayed at the scene to comply with officers.