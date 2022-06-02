Police find gun, ammunition in student's vehicle at Veterans Memorial Early College High School, Brownsville ISD says

A student was detained Thursday morning at Veterans Memorial Early College High School after school police found a gun and several boxes of ammunition in his vehicle, according to a statement from the district.

Authorities have indicated that there is no threat to the campus, students or staff.

The administration was conducting a routine vehicle search for prohibited items when they found the items.

The district says the student was detained at 9:10 a.m.

Brownsville ISD police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

