Police find gun, ammunition in student's vehicle at Veterans Memorial Early College High School, Brownsville ISD says

2 hours 49 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, June 02 2022 Jun 2, 2022 June 02, 2022 10:04 AM June 02, 2022 in News - Local

A student was detained Thursday morning at Veterans Memorial Early College High School after school police found a gun and several boxes of ammunition in his vehicle, according to a statement from the district. 

Authorities have indicated that there is no threat to the campus, students or staff. 

The administration was conducting a routine vehicle search for prohibited items when they found the items. 

The district says the student was detained at 9:10 a.m. 

Brownsville ISD police are investigating the incident. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Read the district's full statement below: 

