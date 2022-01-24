Police: Harlingen shooting victim, 17, being treated at local hospital

Police say the person who was found shot near a gas station in Harlingen on Friday is 17 years old and is being treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

The male teen, who has not been identified, was found shot near a gas station on Bass Boulevard and the Frontage Road on Friday at about 7 p.m.

The area where the incident happened is in the jurisdiction of Cameron County, but Harlingen police is handling the investigation because of events that happened prior to the event, police said Friday.

RELATED: Police investigating shooting in Harlingen

Channel 5 News cameras captured bullet casings being logged as evidence on the Frontage Road, and a car being taken away from the scene Friday night.

Few details are being released as Harlingen police say the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5401 or Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.