Police identify man found dead in Brownsville, autopsy pending

KRGV File Photo

Brownsville police on Monday identified a man found dead on the side of the road last week.

Police say the man was 39-year-old Jose Villarreal Jr.

An autopsy report to determine Villarreal's cause of death is still pending, police said.

RELATED: Police investigating after man found dead on the side of the road in Brownsville

Police were called out to the intersection of Florence and Father Mestas on Friday morning regarding a person down.

They found Villarreal "on the side of the road with blood on his face."

When first responders arrived, Villarreal was pronounced dead.

Brownsville police said they would provide more information when it becomes available.