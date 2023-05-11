Police investigate possible school threat at IDEA San Benito

IDEA Public Schools in San Benito received a report of a possible school threat to their campus.

The campus is working with San Benito police as they investigate the threat, but no credible evidence has been found, according to a news release.

No information was given about what kind of threat was made.

"At IDEA Public Schools, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority," the news release said.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Sane Benito Police Department will provide additional support with increased security at the campus, according to the release.

"Please know that we take reports that trigger school safety concerns very seriously and follow campus and district protocols to ensure the safety and well-being of all staff and students. We are committed to ensuring that all our students are learning and growing in a safe environment every day," the release said.