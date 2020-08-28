Police investigate second shooting in Brownsville

Police are investigating a shooting in Brownsville.

This is the second shooting in Brownsville reported on Friday after another incident that happened Friday morning on 2300 Frankfurt Street.

According to Brownsville Police Department Investigator and Public Information Officer Jose A. Laredo, at approximately 5:29 p.m. Friday officers responded to the 100 block of El Paso Rd. in reference to a subject shot.

The suspect who shot the victim fled the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital, according to Brownsville police.

No information regarding the condition of the victim has been released.

The case remains under investigation.

We'll update with more information as it becomes available.