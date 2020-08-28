Police confirm one dead after a shooting in Brownsville
The Brownsville Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened on 2300 Frankfurt Street on Friday.
Emergency crews have been there since police responded at around 9 A.M. The scene still remains active.
The police department said the investigation is just getting started.
Update: Police have confirmed that one person died on the scene and another person is in critical condition.
Brownsville Chief of Police Felix Sauceda said a preliminary investigation is still underway, but so far police believe it was isolated incident and wants the community to not think that similar shootings will occur.
