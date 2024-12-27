Police investigating after man found dead in Alton home
The Alton Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead at a home on Thursday, according to Alton Assistant Police Chief Michael Martinez.
Martinez said officers responded to a medical call at a residence at the 1300 block of North Oak Drive at around 4 p.m. where they found the body of an unidentified young man.
An autopsy was ordered.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg airport reopens after small aircraft makes 'rough' landing
-
Mission family continues seeking closure in unsolved 2008 murder
-
‘It’s a blessing’: Woman gives birth to twins on Christmas Day in...
-
South Texas International Airport in Edinburg reopens after small aircraft makes 'rough'...
-
Loop 499 in Harlingen reopens following rollover crash
Sports Video
-
Edcouch-Elsa Football Team gives back this Holiday Season
-
UTRGV women's basketball takes thrilling OT win to open Holiday Classic
-
K.T. Raimey and Trey Miller shine in UTRGV win over Southern Utah
-
Donna hires Weldon Jones as head football coach and athletic coordinator
-
Weslaco's Lola Reyes signs to Temple College Softball