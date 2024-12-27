Police investigating after man found dead in Alton home

Photo credit: MGN Online

The Alton Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead at a home on Thursday, according to Alton Assistant Police Chief Michael Martinez.

Martinez said officers responded to a medical call at a residence at the 1300 block of North Oak Drive at around 4 p.m. where they found the body of an unidentified young man.

An autopsy was ordered.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.