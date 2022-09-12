Police investigating death of woman found unresponsive inside Edinburg hotel room

Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found unresponsive inside a hotel room in Edinburg Monday morning.

Officials say at 11:40 a.m., Edinburg police were dispatched to the 1200 block of East Canton and found the woman unresponsive inside a hotel room.

She was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Charlie Espinoza.

Her identity is unknown at this time, officials said, and the incident remains under investigation.

Officials say there is no threat to the public as police continue to investigate the scene.