Police investigating report of shots fired at Brownsville park

1 day 12 hours 46 minutes ago Thursday, August 31 2023 Aug 31, 2023 August 31, 2023 10:40 PM August 31, 2023 in News - Local

An investigation is underway after a report of shots fired at a Brownsville park, police said.

No one was hurt in the shooting that occurred Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m. at Morningside Park, located at 1207 s. Central Ave., according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Brownsville police spoke to witnesses who provided a description of the suspects, but officers were not able to find anyone, department spokeswoman Abril Luna said.

“We did retrieve some evidence that can help us in this investigation, this is a very serious crime,” Luna said.

Those with any information on the shooting are urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477. 

