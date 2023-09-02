Police investigating report of shots fired at Brownsville park

An investigation is underway after a report of shots fired at a Brownsville park, police said.

No one was hurt in the shooting that occurred Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m. at Morningside Park, located at 1207 s. Central Ave., according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Brownsville police spoke to witnesses who provided a description of the suspects, but officers were not able to find anyone, department spokeswoman Abril Luna said.

“We did retrieve some evidence that can help us in this investigation, this is a very serious crime,” Luna said.

Those with any information on the shooting are urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.