Police investigating threat made against Weslaco High School

The Weslaco Police Department is investigating after a written threat was discovered at Weslaco High School.

The threatening message was on a wall on school grounds, according to a Friday news release from police.

“The Weslaco Police Department is currently investigating the incident and working with the school to identify the person or persons responsible for this threat,” the release stated. “The department takes the safety and security of all children very seriously and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the school and its students.”

Additional police officers will be present at the school as police investigate the terroristic threat, the release stated.

Those with any information on the investigation are urged to call the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591.