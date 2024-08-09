Police investigating vandalism at Brownsville bookstore
The Brownsville Police Department is investigating after a bookstore was vandalized on Thursday night.
The wall of the bookstore Búho, located at 1140 E. Washington St. was damaged Thursday at around 8:32 p.m. According to the store’s social media page, the damage was done after a man attempted to break the window of the store with a “heavy metal object.”
“Thankfully, he did miss the window and nothing was stolen,” Búho Gilbert Hernandez said. “I really don't think this was intended to be a burglary. If anything it was an act of criminal mischief as the police would call it."
Hernandez said he plans to boost security at his store.
