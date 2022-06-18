Police investigating vandalism case involving BB gun at Sharyland Plantation

MISSION – Some neighbors at Sharyland Plantation are voicing concerns about finding cracked windows in their area far too often.

Arturo Flores, the public information officer for the Mission Police Department, says they've received complaints about cars being hit by a B.B. gun resulting in shattered glass.

Mission police told CHANNEL 5 NEWS they have not yet identified a suspect or a motive for these incidents.

If you have information regarding these incidents, call Mission Crime Stoppers at 956-581-8477.

Watch the video for the full story.