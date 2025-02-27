Police: Jubilee Brownsville student arrested following discovery of 'hit-list'

Photo credit: MGN Online

A student was arrested and charged with false alarm after a “hit-list” was found at Jubilee Brownsville, according to police.

Officers with the Brownsville Police Department responded Thursday to the tuition-free charter school after school administration discovered a notebook “containing a ‘death note/hit-list’ with the names of several students,” police said.

The unidentified juvenile was arrested following an investigation.

“We want to remind everyone that we take anything that can be considered a threat, very seriously. Regardless if it was written, spoken, or online, these threats have serious consequences,” police said in a social media post. “Parents, we encourage you to talk to your children about the seriousness of making threats, even as a joke. If a student is struggling at school, we urge them to seek help from teachers, counselors, or trusted adults rather than resorting to planning harmful actions."