x

Police: Juvenile hospitalized following McAllen shooting

Police: Juvenile hospitalized following McAllen shooting
5 hours 49 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, June 24 2024 Jun 24, 2024 June 24, 2024 4:22 PM June 24, 2024 in News - Local

Several juveniles have been detained in connection to a shooting in McAllen that hospitalized one person, according to the McAllen Police Department.

Police responded to a shooting at a home on the 4200 block of West Zinnia Avenue Monday at around 1:59 p.m. where they found a male juvenile with a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to McAllen police spokesman Lt. Joel Morales.

The juvenile was hospitalized, and several other juveniles at the home have been detained, Morales said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days