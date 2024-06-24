Police: Juvenile hospitalized following McAllen shooting

Several juveniles have been detained in connection to a shooting in McAllen that hospitalized one person, according to the McAllen Police Department.

Police responded to a shooting at a home on the 4200 block of West Zinnia Avenue Monday at around 1:59 p.m. where they found a male juvenile with a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to McAllen police spokesman Lt. Joel Morales.

The juvenile was hospitalized, and several other juveniles at the home have been detained, Morales said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.