Police: Man, 43, arrested in connection with deadly Brownsville stabbing

Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department

Police on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with a deadly stabbing in Brownsville.

Brownsville detectives secured an arrest warrant for Eric Salinas Quintero, 43, Tuesday morning and arrested him without incident at about 10 a.m., according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Quintero is accused of stabbing 21-year-old Victor Manuel Hernandez at an apartment complex located on the 6000 block of Danubio Court on Sunday morning.

Police say Hernandez was stabbed in the neck and leg area and died at Valley Regional Medical Center on Monday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: