Police: Man in custody after barricading himself inside Rio Hondo home

2 hours 46 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, August 30 2022 Aug 30, 2022 August 30, 2022 11:11 AM August 30, 2022 in News - Local
By: Stefany Rosales

A man is in custody Tuesday morning after police say he barricaded himself inside a home in Rio Hondo for several hours. 

The man, who appears to be in his 30s, barricaded himself inside a home located near the intersection of Roberto Garza Jr. Dr. and Heywood St. following a chase, according to Rio Hondo police Chief William Bilokury. 

Negotiators with the Texas Department of Public Safety were able to get the man out, Bilokury said. 

Rio Hondo police, Rio Hondo ISD police, DPS and Cameron County Precinct 3 responded to the scene. 

Correction: The chase started in Rio Hondo, not Lyford. 

