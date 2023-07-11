Police: Man in custody in connection with Brownsville shooting

A 30-year-old man is in custody in connection to a Tuesday morning shooting, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Police responded to the 900 block of Media Luna Road Tuesday morning where they found an individual — identified as Joseph Lee Martinez — in a field with a gunshot wound to the right leg, according to police.

Martinez provided a description of the man who shot him to police, who police identified as Modesto Padilla.

“As the description was being broadcasted out, one of the officers located a male subject matching the description over by our public library," Brownsville police spokesman Martin Sandoval said. “As the officer attempted to make contact with that suspect he took off running from the officer, the officer managed to arrest him and detain him.”

Police also recovered a weapon they believe was used in the shooting. Padilla was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and evading arrest.

Martinez remains in the hospital in stable condition.